WATCH: State Sen. Scott Wiener, Bay Area city officials to announce steps on legislation for safe injection sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), alongside mayors and health officials from San Francisco and Oakland, is set to announce the next steps on legislation to legalize safe injection sites.

City officials and the state lawmaker are expected to hold a press conference at noon on this issue.

Tune in here at noon to watch.

