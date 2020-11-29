Society

Salvation Army expects 50% drop in holiday 'Red Kettle' cash donations due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Salvation Army announced on Black Friday that they are in great need of donations due to the pandemic, as their famous "Red Kettle" campaign faces a substantial drop in contributions.

The philanthropy group's national commander, Kenneth Hodder, estimates the donation campaign will bring in about 50% less money than last year.

"In the midst of a tsunami of need, we may have a drought of resources," Hodder told ABC on Friday, "not because people don't want to support us, but because they themselves are going through a difficult time."

RELATED: US unemployment claims rise to 778,000 as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Organization leaders say holiday shoppers will still hear the ringing bells as they pick up gifts, but the sound may be at fewer locations than in holidays past.

Factors affecting the reduced "Red Kettle" cash donation haul include fewer retail locations for setup, less foot traffic passing by the kettles, and so many people out of work and not able to contribute as they would normally.

WATCH: With mask requirements and long lines, Black Friday shopping may lose ground to online retail
EMBED More News Videos

Going into the purple tier in the Bay Area was a disappointment to retailers hoping to lure in holiday shoppers at their busiest time of year.



Last year, officials say the kettle campaign raised about $126 million across the country.

The Salvation Army is offering contactless donation options for their campaign in 2020.

RELATED: Michael Jordan donates $2M in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

There will be a QR code on the red kettles for good Samaritans to donate electronically via smartphone, and they can also donate to the organization through Amazon Alexa.

People seeking donation sites and available services in their zip code will be able to find them here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharityholiday shoppingholidaysalvation armycampaignu.s. & worlddonationscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area to tighten COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations rise
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
In Japan, more people died by suicide in Oct. than from COVID in 2020
SF, San Mateo Co. move into most restrictive purple tier
Santa Clara Co. announces restrictions on sports, travel
Show More
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Millbrae Pancake House temporarily closing due to COVID-19
Dicken's Fair will be online this year with new activities
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
More TOP STORIES News