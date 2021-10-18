'Always concerned': Marin County residents have flashbacks of massive floods with Sunday's rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1743022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the North Bay, what began as a night of heavy rains evolved into a morning of fear, near misses and also some serious damage.

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Ross Valley, the San Anselmo Creek is known as Ground zero for flooding."Always concerned about the possibility of flooding," said San Anselmo's Mayor Brian Colbert.Around 5 p.m. Sunday the first drops of rain were falling in Marin County."I can't remember the last time it rained," said San Anselmo resident, Roger Bettini and added, "Right now we just want as much rain as possible to fill up those reservoirs. I think the creek can handle it."When it rains in downtown San Anselmo several business owners also have flashbacks of their businesses flooding. For example, the San Anselmo Gelato shop has flooded twice."This street becomes like a river. All the gutters break and the mud and everything comes out," said Java Khaymi, Owner of San Anselmo Gelato.The last time this happened was in 2005."We had about four feet of mud in here," said Khaymi.The same flooding impacted Michael Feldman's art gallery. The creek is directly behind these two businesses."The water level was almost about this high. The whole town was flooded," said Feldman.We walked down to the creek with San Anselmo's Mayor to understand their new flooding mitigation plan.Luz Pena: "How many residents in San Anselmo are impacted by this creek?"Mayor Colbert: "I'm going to say between 400-500 structures. We really need to deal with it. Last summer during COVID, we were able to take off the top of the foundation and create a new park, and the plan is for next summer the county to remove this structure and engage in some baffling because we can't let all the water flow downstream."As the town waits for that plan many are keeping a close eye on the creek."Maybe we will flood before they do the flood control or maybe not," said Feldman.