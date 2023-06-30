Crews responding to brush fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near San Antonio Road and D Street in Sonoma County Friday afternoon.

The fire is approximately 30 acres and burning at a moderate rate of spread, fire officials said. One structure immediately threatened.

The responding agencies include from Novato, Marin County FD, Petaluma and Gold Ridge fires.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.