San Bruno BART station closed after person found dead on platform, officials say

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Bruno BART station is closed after a person was found dead on the platform, officials said Sunday afternoon.

BART police say no foul play is suspected. A coroner has been called to the scene.

Trains are running through the station until further notice. BART tweeted SamTrans is providing mutual aid via bus ECR from South San Francisco and Millbrae to San Bruno station.

