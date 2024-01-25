49ers legend Joe Montana named honorary captain for NFC Championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has been named an honorary captain for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

And he won't be the only superstar in that role.

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will represent his former team, the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have to get through the 49ers at Levi's Stadium to get to the Super Bowl.

And during practice Wednesday, Niners Faithful saw a promising sign -- wide receiver Deebo Samuel, out on the field for practice, after leaving last weekend's game with a shoulder injury.

We're expecting to learn more about his status Thursday.

As for the rest of the team, they say they're ready.

This will be the 49ers' third straight NFC Championship appearance.

The Niners are 7-point favorites.

Sunday's kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

