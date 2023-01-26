Ticket prices climb ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game featuring 49ers and Eagles

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ticket prices continue to climb ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. StubHub says the cheapest ticket as of Wednesday afternoon is just over $600. They say it is on par with last year's NFC Championship game. The difference this year is that teams with very strong fanbases are featured.

"It is certainly in line with what 49ers saw last year, making the trip down to SoFi stadium," said Adam Budelli, a spokesperson with StubHub. "Eagles fans, they haven't been in the NFC Championship since they last won the Super Bowl back in 2018. So certainly a little gap there surrounding the playoffs and postseason in general."

It is a costly trip for anyone traveling from the Bay Area. If you plan to stay home, watch party preparations are underway in San Francisco. District Six Events is holding a large 49er-sponsored watch party at The Crossings. They say it will be very crowded.

"The watch parties are mimicking what is happening at the stadium. So we have pregame announcements. We do a roll call with all the players," said Anthony Schlender, the event's host. "There could be 800 to 1000 fans here at the crossing this Sunday. It is just great for Bay Area sports fans. Whether it is football, basketball or baseball, we are one-of-a-kind when we support our teams."

