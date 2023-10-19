  • Watch Now

New San Francisco civic pride campaign launched to boost image

Thursday, October 19, 2023 7:52PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new San Francisco civic pride campaign has been announced Thursday in response to the negative national narrative about the city.

According to the campaign's website, "'It All Starts Here' is a civic pride campaign launched by a collection of committed business leaders to engage, activate and inspire San Franciscans to articulate their love of our City and send a message to the country that we refuse to be defined by our challenges."

The campaign is officially launching during a Civic Pride Festival, held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at The East Cut Crossing, 200 Folsom Street in San Francisco. The general public is invited to come and enjoy live music and more.

Learn more about #ItAllStartsHereSF here.

