New San Francisco billboard launched in New York's Times Square. Here's a look

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 8:13PM
A new San Francisco billboard launched in New York's Times Square as part of a $6 million worldwide campaign "Always San Francisco."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is making its mark on the East Coast.

The city's new tourism push includes a billboard in New York's Times Square.

It's part of a $6 million worldwide campaign "Always San Francisco" launched by San Francisco Travel Tourism Bureau.

RELATED: San Francisco launches multimillion-dollar campaign to boost tourism

The city hopes to bring economy back to pre-pandemic levels by welcoming more visitors.

The Times Square ad includes an image of the Golden Gate Bridge with the tagline "Always Spellbinding."

