San Francisco Bay bridges to everywhere

Take a look at San Francisco 8 bridges.

Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There are 8 Bay Area Bridges that cross the San Francisco Bay and Delta. For nearly a century engineers have been looking for ways to span the largest land-locked harbor in the world. Take a look this video that takes you through some of the region's famous and not so famous bridges, from the Dumbarton Bridge in the South Bay, to the Antioch Bridge to the North. Of course, the Bay Area is also home to the world's most famous bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge.
