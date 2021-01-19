Coronavirus California

San Francisco projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday, Mayor Breed says

By Lauren Gee
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is moving full speed ahead on COVID-19 vaccinations and is close to running out of doses, Mayor London Breed said on Tuesday.

In a briefing, the mayor said the city is projected to run out of vaccines on Thursday if they don't receive more soon.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

San Francisco has received 31,665 doses and has already administered almost 50% of them to San Francisco residents and healthcare workers who work in the city.



Mayor Breed also announced a new vaccine tracker that notifies San Francisco residents when they're eligible.

The tracker asks for your contact information, age, job sector and if you have certain health conditions. You can sign up here.

RELATEDHow can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax says the city is averaging 333 cases a day and the average daily cases remain higher than the post-Thanksgiving surge. Despite the large increase in cases, he adds that San Francisco is still doing better than California as a whole.

The city's post-hospitalization rate is slowing and the city's ICU capacity is at 24%.

Colfax said the challenge is the lack of vaccines and said the 8,000 doses from the paused lot of the Moderna vaccine has not yet been replaced.

The key reason the city will run out is due to "lack of reliable supply." Colfax said San Francsico received 12,000 doses last weekand was scheduled to receive 12,000 more this week -- Instead, they only received 1,775.

Lastly, he reminded that the vaccine is the "ticket out of this pandemic and they are very safe" and people must be patient as the department of health continues to wait for more doses.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 live updates: Vaccine alert system opens in SF today
1.9M vaccine doses waiting in freezers across CA, data shows
EXCLUSIVE: Local company says it can help people get vaccinated
5 Bay Area counties say providers received paused Moderna vaccine lot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties trigger evacuations
Strong winds blow down trees, knock out power in Bay Area
LIVE: Track strength of winds in Bay Area
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Biden heading to DC for Inauguration Day with big plans, big problems
McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, mob 'fed lies'
COVID-19 live updates: Vaccine alert system opens in SF today
Show More
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
1.9M vaccine doses waiting in freezers across CA, data shows
Many leaving the Bay Area, where do they move to?
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Search suspended for boy swept out to sea in San Mateo Co.
More TOP STORIES News