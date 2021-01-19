San Francisco projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday, Mayor Breed says

In a briefing, the mayor said the city is projected to run out of vaccines on Thursday if they don't receive more soon.
San Francisco has received 31,665 doses and has already administered almost 50% of them to San Francisco residents and healthcare workers who work in the city.
San Francisco is moving full speed ahead on vaccinations.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 19, 2021
All of the doses that @SF_DPH has received directly have either been administered or scheduled for distribution this week.
By Thursday, @SF_DPH will run out of the supply that they've been given. pic.twitter.com/5ncRS9GxuA
Mayor Breed also announced a new vaccine tracker that notifies San Francisco residents when they're eligible.
The tracker asks for your contact information, age, job sector and if you have certain health conditions. You can sign up here.
San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax says the city is averaging 333 cases a day and the average daily cases remain higher than the post-Thanksgiving surge. Despite the large increase in cases, he adds that San Francisco is still doing better than California as a whole.
The city's post-hospitalization rate is slowing and the city's ICU capacity is at 24%.
Colfax said the challenge is the lack of vaccines and said the 8,000 doses from the paused lot of the Moderna vaccine has not yet been replaced.
The key reason the city will run out is due to "lack of reliable supply." Colfax said San Francsico received 12,000 doses last weekand was scheduled to receive 12,000 more this week -- Instead, they only received 1,775.
Lastly, he reminded that the vaccine is the "ticket out of this pandemic and they are very safe" and people must be patient as the department of health continues to wait for more doses.
