'We can bring change:' Bay Area nonprofit grant provides cash assistance to crime victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With gun violence on the rise in San Francisco this year, there's a new effort to help victims and survivors deal with the trauma which often follows.For many communities, financial aid or compensation is sometimes tough to access.Now a new campaign is getting cash assistance to those who who need it.A documentary was recently produced by the nonprofit, called "Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice." It's about how many underserved communities often can't get access to victim's compensation funds.Tinisch Hollins' Safety and Justice organization is breaking through the red tape, getting cash assistance to survivors and families quickly, thanks to a $100,000 grant.The grant is to be distributed to eight survivor-led organizations in California, like Us 4 Us in San Francisco, run by Damien Posey. Posey sees the need too often associated with gun violence."I've seen young people who might wait a long time to get buried, tombstones not being ready," Posey said."We know having access to support and services after a crime, reduces the likelihood of more violence," said Tinisch Hollins.Mayor London Breed supports helping families deal with trauma."Part of what we need to remember, these investments matter to people, they matter to people's lives," said Breed."Regardless of what happens with policing and prosecution, victims have real needs, that all too often go ignored," said San Francisco DA, Chesa Boudin.Nonprofits are calling on city and county leaders across the state to match those grant funds, to help survivors carry on.