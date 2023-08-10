A new kind of walking tour doesn't highlight the best of San Francisco -- it does the opposite.

New San Francisco walking tour claims to show city's 'worst' areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new kind of walking tour doesn't highlight the best of San Francisco -- it does the opposite.

At the end of August, you can pay $30 to tour the city's most controversial areas.

Participants in the "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour" will start at City Hall, continue through mid-Market Street, the Tenderloin and Union Square.

Organizers call the walking tour "an expert tour through all of the worst of San Francisco."

The tour is expected to be 1.5 miles long.

