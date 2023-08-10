  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New San Francisco walking tour claims to show city's 'worst' areas

KGO logo
Thursday, August 10, 2023 2:59AM
New SF walking tour claims to show city's 'worst' areas
EMBED <>More Videos

A new kind of walking tour doesn't highlight the best of San Francisco -- it does the opposite.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new kind of walking tour doesn't highlight the best of San Francisco -- it does the opposite.

At the end of August, you can pay $30 to tour the city's most controversial areas.

Participants in the "Downtown Doom Loop Walking Tour" will start at City Hall, continue through mid-Market Street, the Tenderloin and Union Square.

Organizers call the walking tour "an expert tour through all of the worst of San Francisco."

The tour is expected to be 1.5 miles long.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW