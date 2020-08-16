Crews rescue 3 teens from drowning near Sutro Baths in San Francisco

UPDATE DRAMATIC RESCUE OFF SUTRO BATHS — 3 TEENS DROWNING ALL SAVED BY @GGNRANPSAlerts #Oceanrescue and #SFFDCOASTALRESCUE 1 TEEN REQUIRED CPR WHILE IN THE SURF — 7 RESCUE SWIMMERS 1 @USCGPacificSW Helicopter and #SFFDRB1 (Rescue boat) used for rescue. ALL THREE TEENS ARE ALIVE https://t.co/zFw3IItHiV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 16, 2020

SURF RESCUE NORTH OF SUTRO BATHS 3 VICTIMS IN DISTRESS 17:09 Hrs @GGNRANPSAlerts pic.twitter.com/OqbfZ3u0xI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 16, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews responded to a surf rescue north of Sutro Baths in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.Three teens were in distress and the incident was reported around 5:10 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted.The victims, all 17 years of age, were taken to Hyde Street Pier where one teen required CPR, officials say.Lt. Jonathan Baxter with SFFD said the teens were stuck in dangerous riptide drowning. The victims are all now being transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.