Crews rescue 3 teens from drowning near Sutro Baths in San Francisco

This image shows crews rescuing three teens near Sutro Baths in San Francisco on Aug. 15, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews responded to a surf rescue north of Sutro Baths in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

Three teens were in distress and the incident was reported around 5:10 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted.

The victims, all 17 years of age, were taken to Hyde Street Pier where one teen required CPR, officials say.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter with SFFD said the teens were stuck in dangerous riptide drowning. The victims are all now being transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosurfingrescue
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cal-ISO says no planned power outages despite PG&E's earlier warning
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
How to store electricity before a power outage
I-280 in San Jose back open after grass fire
Brush fire contained near Highway 101 in San Francisco
Trump orders TikTok owner to sell US assets
Show More
Lifeguards capture shark with their bare hands at CA beach
Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign from yard
Bay Area braces for weekend heat wave
Arrests underway in scam at San Mateo Co. Jail, sources say
SJ teacher appears shirtless during virtual class
More TOP STORIES News