5 injured, 8 displaced in overnight fire at SF high-rise, firefighters say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Five people are hurt and multiple people are displaced after a fire at a high-rise apartment in San Francisco, SFFD says.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at the building on Locksley Avenue in the Inner Sunset.

Firefighters say two residents jumped out of their window to get out of the building.

Three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The fire department says a lithium-ion battery caused the fire.

Crews say the Red Cross is helping five to eight adults with shelter.

