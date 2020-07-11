San Francisco firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park

UPDATE: This is now a 3rd ALARM FIRE. FIRE REPORTED IN GARAGE, 2nd floor, 3rd floor and one exposure building NO REPORTED INJURIES AT THIS TIME https://t.co/3TjwTu57RM pic.twitter.com/GxZILp1mFW — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters are working to put out a 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park.According to a tweet sent out by the San Francisco Fire Department, the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a building in the 1900 block of Washington Street.Officials say flames spread from the garage to the second floor and then onto the third.At this time no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.