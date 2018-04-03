PUERTO RICO

San Francisco health workers travel to Puerto Rico in Hurricane Maria relief effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Following the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, that island continues to slowly recover.

HATILLO, Puerto Rico (KGO) --
Following the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, that island continues to slowly recover. One area of concern is health care as the medical community there is still overwhelmed.

The health department in San Francisco is committed to helping a town in Puerto Rico still without power and still in crisis, by providing doctors and nurses for a week.

Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico in chaos, it's people--confused. They were told the recovery would take a very long time.

RELATED: Silicon Valley group leading recovery efforts for Puerto Rico

The lackluster response from the federal government has crushed any hope of a quick recovery, especially in remote areas of the island.

"The hurricane happened on my birthday, so that was really intense to see this island destroyed," revealed Dr. Ann Dallman, a San Francisco physician whose husband has family on the island.



On April 6 she and a team from the San Francisco Department of Health will travel to Hatillo and Utuado, two small towns in the northwest part of the island.

Health Director Barbara Garcia has been working on the week-long trip for the past six months.

"We have a large staff of Puerto Rican descent and we know that they have had great concerns. I've spoken to some of them individually who have had families impacted, so for us this is a humanitarian effort from San Francisco to Puerto Rico," explained Garcia.

RELATED: 62 dogs and cats rescued from hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico

The group will be comprised of 15 people. They will be divided into two groups. One will work at a clinic in Utuado and the other group call the roaming medical team will go door to door to provide medical care to those who can't make it to the clinic.

The San Francisco contingency will give doctors and nurses there a much needed break.



They expect to treat many people with chronic diseases.

"A lot of high blood pressure, a lot of diabetes," said Dr. Dallman.

"We're going to see what they need and we're going to come back and report to the community as a whole and the county to let them know what else if needed, told us Richard Santana, a nurse at San Francisco General Hospital. His parents were born in Puerto Rico.

RELATED: Puerto Rico town gets new bridge 6 months after hurricane washed away old one

He says they were given a lot of opportunities when then moved to New York.

"It doesn't mean much to you if you can't share it and I've been given the opportunity to go back. How could I say no," expressed Santana.

Their mission has always been about taking care of the most vulnerable.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on Hurricane Maria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
puerto ricohurricanehurricane mariadisaster reliefconstructionhealth carehealthu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Puerto Rico town gets new bridge 6 months after hurricane washed away old one
Parts of Puerto Rico won't have power before late May, 8 months after Maria
62 animals rescued from hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico
US Army's top engineer 'not satisfied' with Puerto Rico's post-Maria recovery
PUERTO RICO
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Manhattan's Puerto Rican Day Parade spotlights hurricane recovery
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Study: Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria death toll over 4,600
Puerto Rican ballet student arrives in SF to continue her training
More puerto rico
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News