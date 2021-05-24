Hilton San Francisco Union Square reopens after 14 months

Hilton San Francisco Union Square has been closed since March 2020. The 2,000 room hotel will open just one of its three towers to start out.
"We're a very resilient industry," said Complex General Manager Terry Lewis. "While the past year has been very very tough, we will recover and people will come back."
Management says safety and hospitality will be their focus. The hotel will offer a contactless experience for those who want to keep their distance. Guests can even open their rooms with a digital key and check out with an app.
"We're going to be able to welcome people the same way and make people feel very safe and very comfortable," Lewis explained.
The first guests to be welcomed to the newly reopened hotel are a family from Arizona.
California has launched a campaign to try and help the hotel and tourism industry. It encourages people to visit California and for residents to vacation here in the state. From June to February of this year, the state says it lost $12 million in visitor spending from Californians traveling outside of the state
Rates for the Hilton San Francisco Union Square start at $200 per night.
