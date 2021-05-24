Reopening California

Hilton San Francisco Union Square reopens after 14 months

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hilton San Francisco Union Square reopens after 14 months

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- San Francisco's largest hotel reopened Monday, for the first time since the pandemic began.

Hilton San Francisco Union Square has been closed since March 2020. The 2,000 room hotel will open just one of its three towers to start out.

"We're a very resilient industry," said Complex General Manager Terry Lewis. "While the past year has been very very tough, we will recover and people will come back."

RELATED: SF's iconic Grace Cathedral reopens for indoor worship after 14 months

Management says safety and hospitality will be their focus. The hotel will offer a contactless experience for those who want to keep their distance. Guests can even open their rooms with a digital key and check out with an app.

"We're going to be able to welcome people the same way and make people feel very safe and very comfortable," Lewis explained.

The first guests to be welcomed to the newly reopened hotel are a family from Arizona.

California has launched a campaign to try and help the hotel and tourism industry. It encourages people to visit California and for residents to vacation here in the state. From June to February of this year, the state says it lost $12 million in visitor spending from Californians traveling outside of the state

Rates for the Hilton San Francisco Union Square start at $200 per night.



Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscohotelcoronavirus pandemichiltoncovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Therapy dogs furloughed during pandemic return to Bay Area hospital
SF tourism bracing for boost as US lifts some travel restrictions
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News