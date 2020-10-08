'A vibrant, beautiful city': Twitter users respond after GOP Rep. Jim Jordan calls out San Francisco during VP debate

It started with this tweet, Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio saying, "Americans love America. They don't want their neighborhoods turning into San Francisco."
Americans love America.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 8, 2020
They don’t want their neighborhoods turning into San Francisco.
The tweet, ripping on the city, may have backfired because a lot of the responses are about how awesome San Francisco is.
One person sarcastically tweeted "Yeah don't come here...it's terrible," along with some scenic pictures of the city.
RELATED: Homelessness and street conditions getting worse, San Francisco Chamber poll says
"I would be so happy if I woke up tomorrow and my neighborhood was magically transformed into beautiful San Francisco," tweeted another user.
"Dude, last time I checked San Francisco was in the USA and a vibrant beautiful city." wrote another person.
Other comments included:
"As an Ohioan who lived in San Francisco for a time, I say bring it on. SF is beautiful, has great weather, is part of a well-developed public transit system, is wonderfully culturally rich and diverse, and OMG, the restaurants!"
"I would be so happy if I woke up tomorrow and my neighborhood was magically transformed into beautiful San Francisco."
"Last time I checked, San Francisco was part of America. Not sure what kinds of maps people use in Ohio home schools, though."
"Hi. I am American. Glad to have San Francisco as part of this great nation."