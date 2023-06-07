  • Watch Now

SF Mayor London Breed discusses city's downtown struggles, fentanyl crisis

ByKristen Sze KGO logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 8:55PM
San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined ABC7 News "Getting Answers" to discuss the issues of her city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's downtown continues to struggle.

The latest shoe to drop: the owner of Hilton Union Square and Parc 55 hotels are stopping payments on their loans -- blaming conditions in the city that are making it more difficult to be profitable.

But the city is showing new signs of stepping up its efforts to curb the fentanyl crisis.

Mayor London Breed joined ABC7 News "Getting Answers" to discuss the issues of her city.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

