National Geographic adds San Francisco to its 'Best of the World 2023' list

SAN FRANCISCO -- National Geographic unveiled its "Best of the World 2023" list Wednesday, and San Francisco was selected as one of the 25 must-see destinations for the year ahead.
Each year, NatGeo's team of travel experts and international editors handpick select destinations and experiences that "leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built."
"We also worked hard to provide lesser-known gems on the list, equally inspiring alternatives to destinations that have become overcrowded (think Choquequirao vs. Machu Picchu in Peru)," Amy Alipio, senior editor at National Geographic Travel.
The list is grouped by categories, and The Golden City is among Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Manchester and Switzerland under the Family category.
National Geographic groups the list into five categories: the aforementioned Family, educational journeys for all generations; Adventure, exciting activities in breathtaking places; Culture, explorations of history and heritage; Nature, escapes to wild, beautiful places; and the newly-added Community, healing journeys, community conservation, giving back, sustainable places and more.
Among domestic destinations, Utah is highlighted for its rugged landscape and Milwaukee is featured for its revitalized warehouse district, the Historic Third Ward.
Those jonesing for international adventure should consider The Greek island of Karpathos, a growing center of ecotourism, or Egypt, with its well preserved 4,300-year-old tomb of Khuwy.
National Geographic's "Best of the World 2023" list
Culture
- Appian Way, Italy
- Busan, South Korea
- Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
- Egypt
- Charleston, South Carolina
Nature
- Scottish Highlands
- Botswana
- Slovenia
- Big Bend National Park, Texas
- Azores
Adventure
- New Zealand
- Choquequirao, Peru
- Utah
- Austrian Alps
- Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
Community
- Dodecanese Islands, Greece
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Alberta, Canada
- Laos
- Ghana
Family
- Trinidad and Tobago
- San Francisco, California
- Colombia
- Manchester, UK
- Switzerland
Find out more about the "Best of the World 2023" list online at NatGeo.com/BestOfTheWorld.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.