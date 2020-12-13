presidio

San Francisco's Presidio to open new marsh trail near Crissy Field

By Tim Didion & Dion Lim
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Presidio is planning to open a new opportunity to the public next week. It's a trail running through a native marsh being restored near Crissy Field.

The newly flooded Quartermaster Reach in the Presidio will eventually look like a natural marsh -- connecting a historic creek and watershed to Crissy Field and San Francisco Bay. And now, you'll be able to see it up close for yourself.

"There will be an amazing walk that will enable people to come and look at this newly restored salt marsh from a bridge and a trail that will extend all the way up through the watershed to the top of where the springs form that come down into the bay," says project manager Lew Stringer of the Presidio Trust.

RELATED: Oyster beds created for wildlife restoration in new Crissy Field marsh
EMBED More News Videos

Engineers in the Presidio created an oysterbed habitat for a new marsh on the San Francisco Bay.



The restoration is decades in the making. Stringer says the contours follow the rough dimensions of an original salt marsh, as it existed before western contact, not far away from the site of a Native American village.

"A Yelamu village called Petlenuc, and they were here, there's a shell midden in the vicinity. And we've actually named the creek that runs through this watershed after that village. We call it Petlanuc creek," says Stringer.

The Presidio team recently opened a newly constructed spillway to allow bay waters to flow in. A few weeks before that, they seeded the area with special oyster pods, designed to let oysters anchor and thrive in the marsh. When newly placed reeds and other plants begin to flourish, designers say the area will give visitors a sense of walking back into history.

The Presidio's target date to open the trail is next Friday, Dec. 18.

WATCH: San Francisco's Presidio planning new wetland
EMBED More News Videos

Every morning, thousands of drivers pour through the tunnels of San Francisco's Doyle Drive, without realizing they're flying over what will soon be one of the Bay Area's most spectacular landscapes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocrissy fieldenvironmentpresidionative americansan francisco baymarshland
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDIO
Family: VA 'absolutely' failed vet found dead behind SF facility
Engineers hope oyster beds will restore wildlife in SF
SF health director shares stark COVID-19 warning
One dead, one injured in SF house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in
COVID-19 updates: CA reports record number of new cases
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Warriors play 1st game since March at Chase Center
California's Dungeness crab season to begin Dec. 23
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
Show More
1M Californians could lose unemployment benefits day after Christmas
Bloom Energy in SJ builds new COVID-19 lab
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News