Family of Asian grandmother stabbed at San Francisco bus stop in 'shock and disbelief'

"She's independent, very headstrong. If she has to do something she's going to. That's just her," said her grandson, Drew, who requested we only use his first name.
She was waiting at the bus stop near 4th and Stockton Street Tuesday evening when she and another 65-year-old Asian woman were stabbed.
"I was told the knife nicked her lung and ribcage. It was a really long knife," said Drew.
She was rushed to the hospital, at the time police said her injuries may be life-threatening.
After more than four hours in surgery, Drew said doctors told the family she was expected to survive.
"She's just an amazing woman," he beamed.
The 65-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is also expected to survive, according to police.
The attack happened around 4:50 p.m. along busy Market Street as multiple onlookers watched in horror. The suspect was seen casually walking away before being caught an hour later by SFPD on the 600 block of Eddy Street.
"They were familiar with this individual," said SFPD Chief William Scott about the Tenderloin officers who made the arrest.
Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Patrick Thompson who has a criminal record that includes several charges like assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury.
Chui Fong's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.
The District Attorney's office said they expect to announce charges on Thursday.
