San Francisco sunglasses thief caught on surveillance video

A determined sunglass thief hit multiple businesses on San Francisco's Union Street over the weekend in one case getting away with thousands of dollars worth of luxury sunglasses.It was no disguise for the determined would-be thief as he took a hammer to the glass door of Eyes in Disguise on Union Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday."This is not the first time it's happened," said Owner Michelle Blas.In January, someone shattered the glass and pulled a Chanel display case into the street getting away with $3,000 worth of designer glasses."It's the easiest thing to steal and re-sell," said Blas.Eyes in Disguise enhanced their security, putting in tempered glass and sophisticated cameras."This time we were able to photograph him," said Blas.Try as he might, the thief got away with nothing.That is until who appears to be the same man made his way along Union Street where he smashed the glass at Shaw Shoes, grabbing Fendi sunglasses worth thousands."I feel pretty, pretty upset and couldn't sleep all night after the call," said Owner Shaw Dehghan.San Francisco Police say both incidents are open investigations and the suspect who is unknown may be the same."This is a new crime that's gaining popularity," said Blas.Just this past December, surveillance video captured a man repeatedly throwing a brick into the window at Sea Cliff Optometry on Clement Street. Nothing was stolen. Police later arrested the suspect after people recognized himfrom the surveillance video."Clean our city from these criminals that's what I'd like to see," said Dehghan.Police have not said if the man they arrested in December could be same culprit now.