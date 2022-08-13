Historic Bay Area taiko drumming dojo on brink of closure due to rent hike

Bay Area's historic San Francisco Taiko Dojo, founded in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka, could be on the brink of closure because of a rent hike.

It was founded in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka, who was instrumental in bringing taiko drumming to the U.S.

We spoke with his son about the rent increase.

"We are currently paying $2,700 a month, the rent is going to be more than double, almost triple to what the market rate is," said Ryuma Tanaka, Taiko Dojo's general manager. "And unfortunately, at first I thought they we were crazy, they were playing games on us, they were just trying to scare us, this big number."

The dojo has until the end of the month to find a new location.

It is asking for donations on its website to help find a new spot. For more information on how to help, visit here.

