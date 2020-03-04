Society

San Francisco breaks tourism record for 10th year in a row, report finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Street conditions and the homelessness issue are reportedly not hurting tourism in San Francisco.

The city broke visitor records in 2019 for the tenth year in a row, according to the San Francisco Travel Association.

The city saw 26.2 million tourists last year. That's up 1.4 percent over 25.8 million in 2018.

Tourists spent $10.2 billion in 2019, up from $10 billion the year before, including spending on meetings and conventions.

That created 86,111 jobs and supported services for people throughout the city and the entire Bay Area, said Joe D'Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel.

However, the association says numbers for 2020 are difficult to project given the evolving coronavirus situation and other market conditions.
