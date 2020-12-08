San Francisco supervisors vote to consider universal basic income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on moving forward with a study on Tuesday to consider a guaranteed income program.Supervisor Matt Haney introduced a resolution earlier this year.It would provide low income families $500 per month funded by private donors.Tuesday's vote would determine whether the city should study the program's feasibility.More than 25 cities, including Stockton, have already backed the guaranteed income plan.