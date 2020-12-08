San Francisco supervisors vote to consider universal basic income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on moving forward with a study on Tuesday to consider a guaranteed income program.
Supervisor Matt Haney introduced a resolution earlier this year.
It would provide low income families $500 per month funded by private donors.
Tuesday's vote would determine whether the city should study the program's feasibility.
More than 25 cities, including Stockton, have already backed the guaranteed income plan.
