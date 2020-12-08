economy

San Francisco supervisors vote to consider universal basic income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on moving forward with a study on Tuesday to consider a guaranteed income program.

Supervisor Matt Haney introduced a resolution earlier this year.

RELATED: SF supervisor pushes for city to get behind universal basic income program

It would provide low income families $500 per month funded by private donors.

Tuesday's vote would determine whether the city should study the program's feasibility.

RELATED: A 2nd $1,200 stimulus payment needs to happen soon, economists say

More than 25 cities, including Stockton, have already backed the guaranteed income plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscosurviving povertypovertyeconomycoronavirus californiamoneyworking familiesfamilycoronavirus pandemicpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
Bay Area health officer explains why he's not shutting down yet
Shutting back down: What's closing again in Bay Area
SJ business owners react as stay-at-home orders go into effect
BART board approves labor contracts, federal funds still in flux
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA health sec. gives COVID-19, stay-home update
Everything to know about CA's confusing new stay-at-home order
1 county changes tiers as COVID-19 crisis worsens
Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
Rare video shows John Lennon and Yoko Ono ride SF cable car
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
Show More
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
COVID-19 updates: Marin County closure begins today
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
More TOP STORIES News