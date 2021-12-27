SF hits top 10 wettest year ever, highest in 38 years, according to National Weather Service

LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Overall, this year's amount to date has hit the 8th most since records have been held. The record is still 23.77 inches, which occurred in 1889.
More rain is on the way this week with a series of storms expected to continue through Wednesday.
At 5 pm San Francisco 15.04" rain since Oct 1, 2021 is 8th wettest water year to date (ytd), wettest since 1983 w/15.70" rain for same period; 1983-1984 La Niña.— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 27, 2021
SF top 5 wettest water ytd (ending Dec 26):
1. 23.77" 1889
2. 17.68" 1849
3. 17.44" 1885
4. 16.74" 1866
5. 16.48" 1852
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
KGO-TV has contributed to this report.