SF hits top 10 wettest year ever, highest in 38 years, according to National Weather Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said, as of 5 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco has had 15.01 inches of rain since Oct. 1, making this year the wettest during that same time span since 1983 (15.7 inches).

Overall, this year's amount to date has hit the 8th most since records have been held. The record is still 23.77 inches, which occurred in 1889.

More rain is on the way this week with a series of storms expected to continue through Wednesday.



