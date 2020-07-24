San Jose apparently added to Trump administration watch list as COVID-19 cases rise

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, Doctor Deborah Birx, named the city in a recent private phone call.
Audio of the call was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.
However, other than the audio, the center does not include San Jose in their reporting.
Mayor Sam Liccardo says he's never had any contact from the White House about test rates.
In a statement, the county of Santa Clara said the increase in cases in all these cities demonstrates the need for a coordinated national approach to the pandemic.
In a statement, the county of Santa Clara said the increase in cases in all these cities demonstrates the need for a coordinated national approach to the pandemic.
