2nd 15-year-old suspect arrested in SJ hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman, baby: police

Police have identified a 15-year-old as the driver in the hit-and-run death of a pregnant woman, April Zoglauer, and her baby in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police said Wednesday morning a second juvenile has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman and her baby.

Police said they arrested a second 15-year-old boy last Thursday and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

At 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 24, police responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

RELATED: 15-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, baby in San Jose: police

Two 15-year-old boys in a stolen 2013 white Hyundai sedan were traveling south on Winfield when they ran a red light and crashed into an eastbound 2008 black Nissan sedan on Blossom Hill occupied by a pregnant woman.

The 15-year-olds fled on foot immediately after the crash.

The pregnant driver was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors were able to successfully deliver the baby, who was in critical condition. The baby died the next day.

VIDEO: Family friend mourns 21-year-old pregnant woman, baby killed in San Jose hit-and-run

Young pregnant woman, baby killed in SJ hit-and-run: family friend A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her baby are being remembered after being killed in a San Jose hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The woman was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as 21-year-old San Jose resident April Marie Zoglauer. A GoFundMe account to raise money for her family had brought in more than $25,000 as of Wednesday.

Police arrested the first suspect Oct. 28 and booked him into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of "various crimes," police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Bowen at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654. People can submit anonymous tips using the P3TIPS mobile app or calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP.

This was the 42nd fatal collision, and the 43rd and 44th traffic death of 2023 on San Jose streets, according to police.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live