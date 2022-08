Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in San Jose

Image of home burned by a fire on Hannah St. in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Image of home burned by a fire on Hannah St. in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Image of home burned by a fire on Hannah St. in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Image of home burned by a fire on Hannah St. in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in San Jose on Saturday.

Authorities say two structures are burning along the 500 block of Hannah St.

The call of the blaze came in around 12:40 p.m., according to the department.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live