Crews respond to 2-alarm commercial building fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm commercial building fire in San Jose.The fire broke out at a single-story building on the 900 block of Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area and say Park Avenue is closed between Sunol and Rainier Streets.SJFD confirms the building is vacant and that there are currently no reports of anyone inside.