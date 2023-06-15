  • Watch Now

San Jose storage facility fire upgraded to 3-alarm, officials say

Bay City News
Thursday, June 15, 2023 3:37AM
Crews are battling a two-alarm fire near a self-storage facility in San Jose.

SAN JOSE -- San Jose firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Wednesday evening at a public storage facility on Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose, fire officials said.

It was upgraded from a two-alarm fire at around 7:44 p.m.

Crews have heard explosions coming from the fire but haven't yet located their source, Public Information manager Jake Pisani said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Public Storage, 88 Blossom Hill Road. As of 7:15 p.m., the blaze was not yet contained, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Roads are closed in the area and traffic is delayed.

ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey tweeted video a viewer sent him of a huge plume of black smoke rising from the fire. The viewer told him they heard what sounded like fireworks that shook their house before they saw the smoke.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

