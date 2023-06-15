San Jose firefighters detained a three-alarm fire at a public storage facility in South San Jose Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Suspect connected to 3-alarm fire at San Jose storage facility now in custody, officials confirm

SAN JOSE -- An arrest has been made in connection to a three-alarm fire that took place in San Jose Wednesday, the fire department has confirmed with ABC7 News.

San Jose firefighters contained a three-alarm fire at a public storage facility in South San Jose Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at around 6:30 p.m. at Public Storage, 88 Blossom Hill Road. As of 7:15 p.m.

ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey tweeted video a viewer sent him of a huge plume of black smoke rising from the fire. The viewer told him they heard what sounded like fireworks that shook their house before they saw the smoke.

Neighbors close to the fire say the explosions shook their homes.

Roads nearby were closed and traffic was delayed as firefighters battled the fire.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

