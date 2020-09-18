San Jose firefighters control 2-alarm fire at tire shop

Fire in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, September 18, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fifty firefighters controlled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in San Jose overnight.

The blaze erupted at the business near East Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1 a.m.

The fire captain said accessing the area and hydrants was tricky. They had to close Monterey Road to get more water. Firefighters were able to get it under control in about an hour.

Crews are expected to be on scene for a while letting the tires burn. If you live in the area, you might smell smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
East Bay woman sues OBGYN for 'medical rape'
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
COVID-19 Diaries: From Fever to Recovery
Health experts urge public to get flu vaccine
CA paid leave law among nation's broadest
Show More
Can eyeglasses really protect against COVID-19?
Arson suspected in early morning SF church fire
SF's Fairmont Hotel reopens with ceremony, masked Tony Bennett statue
Simone Biles and more Olympians transform into Avengers
Fog, not smoke, returns to the Bay Area -- for now
More TOP STORIES News