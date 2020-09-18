San Jose firefighters control 2-alarm fire at tire shop

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fifty firefighters controlled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in San Jose overnight.The blaze erupted at the business near East Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1 a.m.The fire captain said accessing the area and hydrants was tricky. They had to close Monterey Road to get more water. Firefighters were able to get it under control in about an hour.Crews are expected to be on scene for a while letting the tires burn. If you live in the area, you might smell smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.