'Help us find Adelita': Devastated family pleads for help locating their food truck stolen in San Jose

The devastated family says this truck was their only source of income and their American Dream.
"Where is my Adelita?" Juanita Ayala asked. "When I saw the guy taking it I can just imagine my truck saying, 'I need help, I need help!'"
In 2015, Juanita and Francisco Ayala accomplished their American dream and a week ago two thieves drove off with it.
"I need my food truck for work. To work for my kids, I want to send my kids to college, to university. Right now I can't pay my rent, I haven't been able to pay," said Juanita Ayala.
They operated from the parking area of a Chevron gas station at the intersection of Berryessa Road and North Capitol in East San Jose.
Left behind were the "x" marks for social distancing and this piece of wood to hold the tires. Francisco Ayala asked us to imagine what it once was, "Tacos and Burritos were coming out of this window."
Inside the gas station, workers and customers were confused as to why the two men towed the truck away.
"They just came and it was bold. They stole the truck around 9:30 p.m.," said gas station owner, Soroush H.
The surveillance video was released to San Jose Police who says it's hard to identify the suspects but the white truck is their lead.
HELP LOCATE FAMILY’S STOLEN FOOD TRUCK— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) September 22, 2020
09/17 from Berryessa Road / Capitol Avenue. Suspect vehicle white Chevrolet truck took a San Jose’s family’s source of income.
If you have seen the distinctive trailer license plate number 4PT3825 please call 408-277-8911. Case #20-257-0921 pic.twitter.com/OjYlxIhyrc
"But that vehicle I looked at it and it has distinctive things about it. Hopefully by sharing somebody will recognize it and help this family get their trailer back," said Sargent Christian Amarillo with the San Jose Police Department.
As to the Ayala family's American dream, this is not how it will end. Juanita's son opened a GoFundMe account were thousands of dollars has been raised to help the family
"My dream is a bigger one. Right now is bigger. It's a bigger dream. See the guys that took my food truck thought they broke that dream, but no. On the contrary, I'm stronger now," said Ayala.
The Ayala family has one last message for the men in the video, "Please bring the food truck. Los perdonamos," In Spanish she said, "we forgive you but bring her back."
To donate to the GoFundMe account click here.