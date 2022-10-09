Man dies in hit and run accident in San Jose, police say; 52nd fatal traffic collision this year

A man is dead after being struck by 2 cars police said. One of the drivers fled the scene.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after being struck by two cars early Sunday morning in San Jose, police said.

It happened at in the area of Senter and Story Rds.

Police say the unhoused man was on a bicycle when he was hit by two cars, but one of the vehicles fled the scene.

The other driver stayed and is cooperating with authorities.

SJPD says this is the 52nd fatal traffic collision this year.

