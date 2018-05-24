San Jose kindergarten teacher arrested for lewd act with student

San Jose Police say a kindergarten teacher has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old female student.Eduard Frerking, 61, was arrested on Wednesday at Dahl Elementary School.Police say a few weeks earlier the victim arrived early for school and Frerking asked her to help him get his classroom ready for the day.While she was helping, police say Frerking touched the student in an inappropriate way.Investigators say that Frerking, who lives in Sunnyvale, is facing a felony charge of lewd acts with a minor.Police are asking anyone with information about this or other incidents to come forward. They ask you to contact Detective Sergeant Brian Spears or Detective Frank Montoya of the San Jose Police Department's ICAC (Sexual Assault Investigations Unit) at (408) 537-1397.