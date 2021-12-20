San Jose Macy's security guard attacked during mass robbery attempt, police say

See the attached link for a press release regarding yesterday's organized retail crime incident:https://t.co/M8oPM0Dm03 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) December 19, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of retail thieves attacked a store security officer Sunday night in San Jose.Police say up to 15 people stormed the Macy's at Oakridge Mall.Two loss prevention officers tried to detain one of the suspects when some of the thieves came back and began beating an officer.Police released this photo Sunday of the victim showing her injuries.The group of thieves was able to get away but police say they did recover $1,000 in merchandise.Officers arrested a woman who they say was not involved in the theft, but interfered while they tried to arrest one of the suspects who managed to get away.