Pilot seriously injured in plane crash near San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash Friday night near Reid-Hillview Airport, according to San Jose police.

Officers responded to reports of an aircraft down in the area of Ocala Ave. and Karl St. just before 7:15 p.m.

Police say the pilot was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

There are powerlines down near the crash in the 2100 block of Evelyn Ave. and officers are evacuating residents in the affected area.

People are being told to avoid the area as crews work to fix the downed lines.

The FAA and NTSB are heading to the scene to assist with the investigation.

