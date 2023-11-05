LIVE SOON: Attorney of 2022 SJ police shooting victim to speak amid officer's racist text scandal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Sunday, we will hear from the attorney of a man who was shot multiple times by a former San Jose police officer back in 2022.

That same officer resigned last week after an internal investigation within SJPD found he sent racist text messages about Black people.

VIDEO: 'I hate black people': SJ officer no longer with dept. after exchanging racists texts, chief says

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata confirmed Friday that ofc. Mark McNamara is no longer employed by SJPD after he allegedly sent racist texts.

The texts appear to reference the 2022 incident when former Officer Mark McNamara shot college football player K'aun Green at San Jose's La Victoria Taqueria restaurant.

Police say Green was holding a gun when he was shot.

Green's attorney argues he took the gun from someone else to break up a fight.