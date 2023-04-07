SJPOA executive fired after being charged in drug distribution scheme

San Jose's POA executive Joanne Segovia turned herself in after allegedly importing drugs from overseas, distributing them throughout U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The executive director of San Jose's Police Officers Association has been fired following her arrest for allegedly importing drugs from overseas and distributing them throughout the country.

Sixty-four-year-old Joanne Segovia was charged with attempting to import illegal synthetic opioid drugs from overseas, specifically a form of fentanyl.

Investigators say she used her personal and office computers to order the drugs and agreed to distribute them elsewhere in the U.S.

The San Jose Police Officers' Association said that they had no knowledge of what their 20-year employee was doing. The POA has reportedly completed the first phase of its internal investigation into the federal drug charges against Segovia and has terminated her employment.

The POA announced Friday it's hiring an independent outside investigator to conduct an internal investigation into her alleged criminal conduct and to what extent she used POA resources. It will also investigate POA operations to determine if current internal controls could have identified the alleged behavior.

The announcement on who will lead the investigation will be released in the coming days.

Federal investigators say Segovia had 61 shipments mailed to her home between 2015 and 2023 from multiple countries and found thousands of pills.

Her next court appearance is on April 28.

