WATCH TODAY: San Jose police to give update on police shooting at taqueria

Tomorrow Chief Mata will provide additional details on the homicide and Officer involved shooting that occurred downtown over the weekend during a press conference.



This is a body worn camera still of what our Officer encountered. pic.twitter.com/1XGJ6kJbwa — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 29, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police will give an update today on a police shooting that happened over the weekend.Police say they responded to a report of a person with a gun inside La Victoria Taqueria near San Jose State University early Sunday morning.Officers said there was a fight and struggle over a gun inside the restaurant. On Monday, police released a body camera image that was taken on Sunday showing a man holding a gun inside the taqueria.Police have not made any arrests.The person who was shot by the officer is expected to survive.