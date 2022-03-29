WATCH TODAY: San Jose police to give update on police shooting at taqueria

San Jose police to give update on police shooting at taqueria

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police will give an update today on a police shooting that happened over the weekend.

Watch the news conference in the media player above at 3 p.m.

Police say they responded to a report of a person with a gun inside La Victoria Taqueria near San Jose State University early Sunday morning.

Officers said there was a fight and struggle over a gun inside the restaurant. On Monday, police released a body camera image that was taken on Sunday showing a man holding a gun inside the taqueria.



Police have not made any arrests.

The person who was shot by the officer is expected to survive.



