WATCH TODAY: San Jose police to give update on police shooting at taqueria

Watch the news conference in the media player above at 3 p.m.
Police say they responded to a report of a person with a gun inside La Victoria Taqueria near San Jose State University early Sunday morning.
RELATED: San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other
Officers said there was a fight and struggle over a gun inside the restaurant. On Monday, police released a body camera image that was taken on Sunday showing a man holding a gun inside the taqueria.
Tomorrow Chief Mata will provide additional details on the homicide and Officer involved shooting that occurred downtown over the weekend during a press conference.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 29, 2022
This is a body worn camera still of what our Officer encountered. pic.twitter.com/1XGJ6kJbwa
Police have not made any arrests.
The person who was shot by the officer is expected to survive.