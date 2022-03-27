shooting

San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

Police say they do not know if these two incidents are related
EMBED <>More Videos

SJ police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are investigating two shootings that happened within one block of each other on Sunday.

Investigators say a man was shot and killed on South 4th Street, north of East San Carlos Street at just before 3a.m.



San Jose police later clarified in a tweet the incident occurred at 3:11a.m. after our 9a.m. broadcast, which is currently in our video player above.


No information has been released on a motive or suspect.

It reportedly happened near San Jose State University, according to ABC7 news reporter Dustin Dorsey.




If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Officials say officers were called to La Victoria Taqueria on East San Carlos Street about a suspect pointing a gun at another person.

They say an arriving officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect at least one time.

RELATED: Oakland police investigating 2 shootings that leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

The suspect is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they do not know if these two incidents are related.

Officers have not released any other details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident
Deputies investigate fatal shooting near Taylor Blvd in Lafayette
Video shows bizarre southeast Fresno smoke shop robbery
Miami Beach issued curfew after 2 spring break shootings
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
'Luca' from Bay Area-based Pixar heading to Oscars as nominees
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
SF theater gets ready to host Oscars viewing party with a twist
Show More
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News