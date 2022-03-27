San Jose police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other

Investigators say a man was shot and killed on South 4th Street, north of East San Carlos Street at just before 3a.m.
Units are currently at two separate scenes within one block of each other.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 27, 2022
First scene is a shooting with at least one victim near the intersection E. San Carlos St and S. 4th St.
Second scene involves an Officer involved shooting in the 100 block of E. San Carlos St. pic.twitter.com/JzxEhM30cm
San Jose police later clarified in a tweet the incident occurred at 3:11a.m. after our 9a.m. broadcast, which is currently in our video player above.
5/ **Update** Timeline clarification:— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 27, 2022
Shooting/homicide reported at 2:44 AM.
At approx 3:11 AM Officers at homicide scene on view and hear people fleeing La Victoria restaurant. More than one person reporting man with a gun at restaurant.
Officers form a team and respond.
No information has been released on a motive or suspect.
It reportedly happened near San Jose State University, according to ABC7 news reporter Dustin Dorsey.
Two shootings near San Jose State this morning, one that left a man dead, another involving an officer. https://t.co/ra0c4mRQ6Q— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 27, 2022
Officials say officers were called to La Victoria Taqueria on East San Carlos Street about a suspect pointing a gun at another person.
They say an arriving officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect at least one time.
The suspect is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police say they do not know if these two incidents are related.
Officers have not released any other details.