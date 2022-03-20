shooting

Oakland police investigating 2 shootings that leaves 1 man dead, 2 others injured

Both shootings happened along International Blvd. in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Sunday that left one person dead and two others injured along International Blvd. Saturday night.

The first shooting happened just after 8p.m. Saturday night on 18th Avenue near International Blvd.

One man died.

About a half hour later, shots rang out on 102nd Avenue and International Blvd.

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital. The victims are Oakland residents.

Police say the man is in grave condition and the woman is stable.

Officers have not released any information about a suspect in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

