tornado

San Jose woman caught in deadly Missouri tornado outbreak while running across country

By
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KGO) -- A San Jose woman running across the country to raise money for challenged athletes found herself in the path of Wednesday's deadly Midwest tornado outbreak.

"Luckily we're all OK," explained Cuevas in an Instagram post. "Just a few miles from us is where most of the devastation happened."

Molly Cuevas was in Jefferson City, Missouri overnight just a few miles from where an EF-3 tornado ripped through the state's capital with wind speeds of at least 160 mph.

Molly and her crew rode out the storm in their RV but didn't have a real sense of how bad things were until she started running Thursday morning.

RELATED: San Jose woman, Molly Cuevas, completes month one of cross-country run to benefit challenged athletes

"Semi-trucks on their side, windows and roofs just gone," said Cuevas. "People were coming out their closed roads they just had garbage bags of their belongings, whatever they could gather"

In one instagram video, Cuevas runs past an unrecognizable piece of metal, which turns out to be a highway sign bent in half.

She posted several other videos that show smashed cars, massive debris fields, and damaged buildings.

RELATED: MILES BY MOLLY: San Jose woman completes week one of run across the country

The National Weather Service says the tornado in Jefferson City sent debris as high as 13,000 feet into the air.

20 people were injured in Jefferson City but no one died, however, three people were killed in Golden City, Missouri.

Meteorologists warn that the tornado danger is likely to continue for several more days.

RELATED: Miles by Molly: San Jose woman running cross country to raise awareness for Challenged Athletes Foundation

Despite that, Cuevas is continuing her cross country journey. She's halfway through a 3-month running journey from Los Angeles to New York City.

"Keeping all them in my thoughts this whole day. It's just been crazy."

You can learn more about Molly's journey here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouricommunity journalistrunningdisasterweathertornadou.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SJ woman completes month one of cross-country run
San Jose woman completes week one of run across the country
San Jose woman preparing to run across US
TORNADO
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Funnel cloud spotted in Alaska
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News