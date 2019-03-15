running

Miles by Molly: San Jose woman running cross country to raise awareness for Challenged Athletes Foundation

By Dustin Dorsey
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Molly Cuevas is running down a dream. The 24-year old San Jose native is taking her passion for sports and adventure and putting it to the test on a three month, 3,000 mile run across the United States.

The goal of the run is to raise funds and awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. It is an organization dedicated to providing opportunities and support to people with physical challenges, so they can pursue an active lifestyle through physical activity and competitive athletics.

"I have been playing sports my whole life and I think sometimes that is taken for granted. There are so many people who don't have the resources they need to be involved in sports. So I wanted to get people more involved." said Cuevas.

Cuevas grew up playing sports in San Jose. She attended Santa Teresa and Leland High Schools before playing field hockey for Adelphi University in New York State. That's where she got the inspiration for the run.

"The idea actually popped into my head by a teammate from college. She said that her friend was running across the country as a group and she was running a leg of it," Cuevas said. "I thought that was awesome, but I would want to run the whole thing."

Cuevas plans to start in Santa Monica instead of San Jose to avoid the mountains of Colorado.

Her route will cover 12 states and end in Montauk, New York. She will literally be running coast-to-coast.



She believes that her whole life has prepared her for this adventure she is about to begin. But, she says the motivation of helping CAF and making her family proud is what will help her during the challenging stages.

"It's all for CAF," Cuevas said. "I have a lot of people in my corner who wants to see me succeed. I want to do it for them, myself and for CAF."

Molly's cross country journey begins April 1 and ABC7 News will be providing updates.

Check out more information on Miles by Molly and the Challenged Athletes Foundation here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan josesouthern californianew yorkhealthcharityrunningus worldsportscharities
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUNNING
Boy runs in honor of fallen Sheriff's Deputy Keltner
Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco
TOP STORIES
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
Gory details emerge in murder of San Jose mother
Multiple homes on fire on Bethel Island, no injuries reported
Creating the right expectations in light of college admissions scandal
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Nicole Kidman to speak at SF's PBWC conference
Here's why your allergies may be acting up lately
Show More
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
BART announces what caused massive morning power outage
7 On Your Side tax hotline now with Michael Finney
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
BART to replace busted escalators at downtown SF stations
More TOP STORIES News