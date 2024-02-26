Former Bachelor Matt James among top 10 in Disney's Princess Half Marathon

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Bachelor and North Carolina native Matt James was among the top 10 to finish in his first-ever runDisney event.

James joined thousands of runners from across the country during Disney's Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World Resorts. He completed his run in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 32 seconds, placing 10th among male runners.

Sunday's half marathon was the final race of the three-race weekend that included a 5K and a 10K, plus a Disney Fairytale Challenge where runners complete the 10K and the half marathon.

James said he enjoyed the race and will likely return to Florida for January's Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, where he plans to take on the Dopey Challenge, which consists of running the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon on consecutive days for a total of 48.6 miles and six medals.

James made history on season 25 of "The Bachelor" as the first Black man to appear as the lead in the long-running show. He graduated from Sanderson High School before playing football for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.