San Jose police respond to barricaded suspect following stabbing on Pamela Avenue

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are currently on the scene where a man was stabbed and the suspect is barricaded in an apartment.

Police say that the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury from the stabbing, which stemmed from a "family disturbance" in the 200 block of Pamela Ave.

The victim has been taken to a hospital, but the suspect remains barricaded, according to police.

They say to expect a road closure on Pamela Ave., due to the police response.

