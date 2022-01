SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An early morning standoff with a man armed with a knife and axe in San Jose is now over.The man was seen hitting the front of several businesses at Meridan Park Plaza near Meridian Avenue and Branham Lane. He eventually made his way inside Beast Fitness.Police say they began negotiating by using crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques.The man surrendered after discarding his weapons and was taken into custody.He is receiving a mental health evaluation and will be booked for vandalism, police said.